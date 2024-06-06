Caritas urges int'l community to do more for Rohingyas

Global aid agency Caritas Internationalis has made an urgent call for the international community to step up funding for the "forgotten" Rohingyas.

"While the attention of the world has moved on, the Rohingya people continue to struggle in these forgotten camps. But the Bangladesh Government can't be expected to support them alone. Other countries need to step up with more funding," Caritas Internationalis General-Secretary Alistair Dutton said at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium in the capital today.

At the press meet following his two-day stay here that included visiting the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar, Dutton thanked Bangladesh government for its robust support for the Rohingyas for the last seven years but noted that the international attention is moving away from the Rohingya crisis.

"We must not forget the Rohingya people," said Dutton, who leads Caritas Internationalis, which has 162 members including Caritas Bangladesh and is a social wing of the Vatican.

Between 2017-2023, Caritas has given $45 million for Rohingyas and host community in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. In 2024, Caritas has a fund of $7 million.

"Rohingya families are among the most vulnerable people in the world today, living on marginal land, without the right to work. Teenagers have now spent half of their life in these settlements. We now must do more to ensure their safety and future."

He said some 200,000 babies were born in the Rohingya camps since 2017 when about 750,000 Rohingya fled a military crackdown in Myanmar . Today, Rohingya repatriation efforts have been stalled as situation in Rakhine and other states of Myanmar has worsened.

He said he would be visiting Myanmar from Bangladesh and discuss ways of how to better support the Rohingyas and other people affected by the conflicts there.

Caritas Asia President Dr Benedict Alo D'Rozario, Caritas Bangladesh President Bishop James Romen Boiragi and Caritas Bangladesh Executive Director Sebastian Rozario were present.