Cargo village to be cleared finally

CAAB confiscates 12 abandoned aircraft, plans auction

The Civil Aviation Authorities of Bangladesh finally confiscated 12 airplanes that had occupied a large part of the cargo village for around 10 years, disrupting the loading and unloading of goods.

The aircraft include four MD-83s, one A310, two ATR 72s, and one Dash-4 owned by United Airways, two Dash-4s aircraft owned by Regent Airways, one MD-82 aircraft owned by GMG Airlines, and one AN-12 aircraft owned by Angel Airways, CAAB said.

The cargo village area has practically been turned into an aircraft graveyard as those airlines have not been in operation for one to 10 years, CAAB officials said.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Mafidur Rahman said they will float a tender soon for selling those aircraft through auction.

According to CAAB notification, despite repeated requests to the authorities concerned to remove the planes, no action has been taken so far to remove them. That's why those aircraft were confiscated.

The 12 planes have been lying abandoned, occupying around 1,92,100 square feet of ground support equipment parking area, CAAB also said.

It is causing problems with the parking of regular or irregular flights, loading of goods in aircraft and vehicular movement in the export cargo area.

The CAAB chairman said he now has the jurisdiction to float the auction of those aircraft as per the rules.

Around 12 bay parking will be prepared if those abandoned aircraft can be removed, he added.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of HSIA, said the de-registration of those aircraft has already been completed.

He also said the respective airlines have failed to repay the dues to CAAB and have failed to renew their licences.

CAAB said they will get around Tk 1,200 crore from the three airlines -- United Air, Regent Air, and GMG Air -- which will be obtained by auctioning off the planes.

United owes Tk 388.97 crore, Regent Air owes Tk 408, and Tk GMG owes Tk 396.45 crore to CAAB.

In February 2016, United Airways ceased suspended flight operations without any announcement.

Afterwards, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission took the initiative to revive its operation and reorganised the board of directors of United Airways, with Kazi Wahidul Alam, an aviation expert, as its chairman.

Contacted, ATM Nazrul Ialsm, an independent director of United Airways, said they tried their best to revive the planes, but couldn't succeed as they didn't get cooperation from any government organisations except for BSEC.

"We even found an investor willing to contribute around Tk 500 crore. However, they gave a condition that CAAB would have to waive the dues," he said, adding that CAAB refused to comply.

Among the other two airlines, Regent Air announced a "temporary" shutdown of operation during the pandemic but did not start operation after the pandemic.

Meanwhile, GMG suspended its operations in 2012 due to mismanagement, absence of proper planning, shortage of money, and huge losses, aviation experts said.