Cargo transportation halted at Ctg port as workers begin fresh strike

Hundreds of workers started protesting in front of gate No 4 of the port around 9:30pm last night. Photo: Collected

Transportation of export-import containers to and from Chattogram port came to a halt as prime mover drivers and helpers went on a work abstention protesting the delay of meeting their demands.

On October 21, workers under Chattogram District Prime Mover Trailer, Concrete Mixer, Flatbed, Dump Truck Workers Union enforced a 48-hour strike to press home several demands including issuance of appointment letters, photo identity cards, implementation of minimum wage and fixing working hour.

They postponed the strike after 34 hours following the assurance from the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) that they would take steps to meet their demands.

Union Executive President Humayun Kabir said that in a tri-party meeting led by CPA Member (Harbour) on Monday, the prime mover owners agreed to meet several demands, including issuing ID cards.

"On Monday's meeting it was decided that the owners would sign an agreement for the issuance of appointment letters at the office of the Additional District Magistrate of Chattogram yesterday afternoon in presence of officials from BRTA and the Department of Labour," said Kabir.

But the leaders of owners' association did not sign the agreement opposing some clauses and it made the workers angry, Kabir said.

At 9:30pm yesterday, the workers stopped entering the prime movers through Gate No 4 of the port, he said.

On information, the CPA senior officials rushed to the spot at night and urged the workers to stop agitation, but the workers did not pay heed and gradually suspended movement of prime mover trailers through all the port gates, the protesters said.

Container transportation between the port and privately owned inland container depots (ICDs) remained suspended since midnight, they said.