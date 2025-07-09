Caretaker govt system: Repeal stripped people of their voting rights

Eventually led to the uprising, observes HC in full verdict

March 22, 1996: JS passes 13th amendment, introducing the caretaker system

March 28, 1996: 13th amendment comes into effect

May 10, 2011: The Appellate Division declares 13th amendment unconstitutional

June 30, 2011: JS passes 15th amendment, abolishing the caretaker system

July 3, 2011: 15th amendment comes into effect

The High Court, in the full text of a verdict, observed that abolition of the non-party caretaker system destroyed the basic structure of the constitution, paving the way for holding the last three controversial elections.

As a result, the whole world witnessed the disenfranchisement of the citizens. It also led to a deadly 2024 mass uprising, which demanded democratic reforms, the court said.

"Considering the above, if we give a glance at the consequence of abolishing the non-party caretaker government system by the Fifteenth Amendment Act, 2011, the result is: three consecutive polls which were held in 2014, 2018, and 2024 in the absence of the said system have failed to demonstrate public confidence that those were held freely and fairly ensuring the right of franchise of the respective voters...

"Ultimately, it led to a nationwide student-mass revolution in July-August 2024, involving sacrifice of the lives of thousands of people and leaving thousands more permanently disabled -- just for a change of government.

"Eventually, the past government had to step down from power leading to formation of an interim government under extraordinary circumstances that does not base its root in the non-party caretaker government system but backed by the reference of the Appellate Division under article 106 of the constitution and the people at large," the HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub, who is now a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury, observed in the 139-page judgement.

The bench in the full text of the verdict released yesterday said, "Now, the entire focus or demand of the nation is for establishing a system that will effectively ensure free, fair, and impartial elections for protecting democracy, rule of law, and independence of judiciary, which can be held only under a non-party caretaker government system, which will pave the way for a new democracy, a new hope, new freedom, and a new Bangladesh."

On December 17, the HC bench delivered the verdict following two separate writ petitions.

In the judgement, the bench scrapped a part of the 15th amendment to the constitution that abolished the non-partisan caretaker government system and restored the provision for holding referendum for bringing any amendment to the constitution.

On that day, the HC bench also said the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will make the final decision about the restoration of the caretaker government system as review petitions on a verdict on the amendment are pending with the apex court.

Mohammad Shishir Manir, a lawyer for Jamaat-e-Islami who filed one of the review petitions, told The Daily Star yesterday that the release of the full text of the HC would help lawyers place arguments before the Appellate Division for quick disposal of the review petitions.

"We will try to move the review petitions before the Appellate Division for the hearing on Thursday [tomorrow]."

If the Appellate Division overturns its verdict, delivered on May 10, 2011, scrapping the 13th amendment, the caretaker system will be automatically restored, the lawyer added.

In the full text of verdict, the HC said, "With the repeal of referendum, as it was part of article 142 of the constitution vide (via) the Twelfth Amendment Act, 1991, has negated the will of the people to express their opinions on the amendability of the preamble and articles 8, 48, and 56 of the constitution. Therefore, repealing the provision of referendum under article 142 vide section 42 of the Act No 14 of 2011 is declared void, as it repugnant to and inconsistent with the basic structure of the constitution. Consequently, article 142 as it then was vide Twelfth Amendment Act, 1991, is hereby restored."

"Incorporating articles 7A and 7B after article 7 of the constitution is squarely contradictory to article 7, guaranteeing the will of the people and the supremacy of the constitution, including the right of freedom of thought and conscious and of speech and expression. It also has taken away the power of amendability of the successor parliament. Hence, it is declared void and a nullity in the eye of the supreme law of the land, i.e. the constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. Consequently, section 7 of the act, 2011, incorporating articles 7A and 7B after article 7 of the constitution is hereby declared void being ultra-vires the constitution," the HC said in the full text of the judgment.