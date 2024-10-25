Caretaker Govt: SC defers hearing of review petitions to Nov 17

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday deferred to November 17 the hearing on three separate review petitions challenging its 2011 verdict that scrapped the non-party caretaker government system.

A full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed deferred the date following appeals from the lawyers for taking preparations.

Jamaat-e-Islami's Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar submitted a petition on Wednesday, seeking necessary directives to reinstate the caretaker system.

On October 16, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir filed another petition on the same issue, seeking the restoration of the 13th amendment of the constitution that had introduced the caretaker government system.

The first petition was lodged by five prominent citizens, including Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, on August 27.