Care when cure nearly impossible

Speakers stress need for raising awareness on palliative care

Despite an increased need for special care for thousands of terminally ill patients, Bangladesh is still lagging in terms of minimising the pain and suffering of such patients, said healthcare experts at a workshop yesterday.

Care services for terminally ill patients, known as palliative care, are predominantly based in Dhaka, but that too is inadequate, they said, stressing the need for raising awareness about palliative care in the country.

The workshop, jointly organised by Kumudini Welfare Trust, Bangladesh Palliative Society and Institute of Palliative Medicine of Kerala, India, was held on the last day of the two-day International Cancer and Palliative Care Service conference.

Kumudini Welfare Trust, Simmons University and Massachusetts General Hospital of the US organised the conference on the Kumudini Welfare Trust campus in Mirzapur of Tangail.

Palliative care encompasses the holistic care of patients with incurable life-limiting diseases, addressing their physical, mental, social, and spiritual well-being.

Approximately 7,00,000 people -- including 40,000 children -- are in need of palliative care, but only 0.001 percent of them receive the service. — Prof Nezamuddin Ahmed Founder of palliative care department at BSMMU

In his keynote speech, Prof Nezamuddin Ahmed, founder of palliative care department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said approximately 7,00,000 people -- including 40,000 children -- are in need of palliative care, but only 0.001 percent of them receive the service.

He said doctors sometimes tell relatives to take their patients home when they are at the final stage of a terminal disease. Families take the patients home without proper knowledge on how to care for them, he added.

"If family members have knowledge and training in palliative care, they can provide the right care for the patient," said Prof Nezamuddin.

Prof Abdul Halim, principal of Kumudini Women's Medical College, echoed the same.

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni said it is not possible to provide palliative care services without teaching, informing or persuading family members.

"This is not the work of a single ministry. The ministries of education, health and social welfare should all work together," she added.

Protibha Mutsuddi, language veteran and director of Kumudini Trust, said no human being should die without care and treatment -- this philosophy has been followed by Kumudini since its inception.

Kumudini Welfare Trust took up the initiative to launch a palliative care programme in Mirzapur of Tangail, with the help of local and foreign individuals and organisations.

They surveyed five of the nine wards in Mirzapur municipality and found that 76 out of some 32,000 people of the five wards are in need of palliative care, said speakers.

Rajiv Prasad Shaha, managing director of Kumudini Welfare Trust, said they are starting the palliative care programme in a systematic way and will work to spread it across the country.

Srimati Shaha, director of Kumudini Welfare Trust, and PK Roy, director of Kumudini Hospital, among others, also spoke at the programme.

Care services for terminally ill patients, known as palliative care, are predominantly based in Dhaka, but that too is inadequate, they said, stressing the need for raising awareness about palliative care in the country.

The workshop, jointly organised by Kumudini Welfare Trust, Bangladesh Palliative Society and Institute of Palliative Medicine of Kerala, India, was held on the last day of the two-day International Cancer and Palliative Care Service conference.

Kumudini Welfare Trust, Simmons University and Massachusetts General Hospital of the US organised the conference on the Kumudini Welfare Trust campus in Mirzapur of Tangail.

Palliative care encompasses the holistic care of patients with incurable life-limiting diseases, addressing their physical, mental, social, and spiritual well-being.

In his keynote speech, Prof Nezamuddin Ahmed, founder of palliative care department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said approximately 7,00,000 people -- including 40,000 children -- are in need of palliative care, but only 0.001 percent of them receive the service.

He said doctors sometimes tell relatives to take their patients home when they are at the final stage of a terminal disease. Families take the patients home without proper knowledge on how to care for them, he added.

"If family members have knowledge and training in palliative care, they can provide the right care for the patient," said Prof Nezamuddin.

Prof Abdul Halim, principal of Kumudini Women's Medical College, echoed the same.

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni said it is not possible to provide palliative care services without teaching, informing or persuading family members.

"This is not the work of a single ministry. The ministries of education, health and social welfare should all work together," she added.

Protibha Mutsuddi, language veteran and director of Kumudini Trust, said no human being should die without care and treatment -- this philosophy has been followed by Kumudini since its inception.

Kumudini Welfare Trust took up the initiative to launch a palliative care programme in Mirzapur of Tangail, with the help of local and foreign individuals and organisations.

They surveyed five of the nine wards in Mirzapur municipality and found that 76 out of some 32,000 people of the five wards are in need of palliative care, said speakers.

Rajiv Prasad Shaha, managing director of Kumudini Welfare Trust, said they are starting the palliative care programme in a systematic way and will work to spread it across the country.

Srimati Shaha, director of Kumudini Welfare Trust, and PK Roy, director of Kumudini Hospital, among others, also spoke at the programme.