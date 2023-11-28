Car torched at Feni BNP leader's house

Unidentified criminals set fire to a parked car at the house of BNP's Daganbhuiyan upazila unit President Akbar Hossain early today, his wife said.

Shahina Akbar, also vice-president of the upazila BNP, said the unidentified persons first spread panic by exploding several crude bombs late at night. They entered their house climbing the wall, torched the car, and fled.

Later, personnel from Feni Fire Station rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Daganbhuiyan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nizam Uddin said police visited the spot immediately.

He said police are investigating whether it was sabotage or a result of some mechanical fault.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

On Saturday evening, Akbar Hossain was handed over to police by Jubo League and Chhatra League leaders from a procession that local BNP brought out in support of the blockade.