Can’t talk about tenure without fixing reform agenda

Says Adviser Rizwana Hasan

Adviser to the Interim Government Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said it is not possible for her to talk about the tenure of the interim government without a reform agenda is fixed.

Rizwana, who on Friday got the portfolio of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as adviser, was talking to reporters about the outcomes of the first informal meeting of the advisory body of Dr Muhammad Yunus-led interim government at Jamuna State Guest House.

Jamuna is now being used as the temporary residence of Chief Adviser to the Interim Government Dr Muhammad Yunus.

She said the interim government is formed to to prepare the start of the journey towards a democratic country.

The environment adviser said the people often talk about reform in all sectors, that 'things can't run in this way' and the 'system has to be changed'.

But the interim government alone can't make reform and it would talk to all of society, including media and professional bodies, she said.

"We'll go for discussion after fixing a reform agenda," said Rizwana Hasan.

The meeting discussed how the law and order situation can be brought under control as quickly as possible. "The problem won't be solved today but we've discussed solving it as soon as possible," she said.

Citing that the religious minority and indigenous community faced attacks in some places, she said the government will try to create a shield for them by engaging the local people and the representatives of the affected communities.

She said the chief adviser will meet with the families of all the students, who lost lives in this movement and this upsurge at Jamuna State Guest House.

Rizwana Hasan said decisions on several important issues were taken during the meeting including proper treatment to injured students, resuming operation of higher courts, reopening the educational institution, and reviving business activities.

The government decided to take steps to stop the harassment and politically motivated cases as many lawsuits were filed against those who carried out the recent movement and other such cases filed before in the past.

She said there are many cases filed under three laws -- ICT Act, Digital Security Act and Cyber Security Act-that are harassment cases. Though the ICT Act and Digital Security Act were already repealed, many persons were sentenced, many ones are in jail or the proceedings of many cases filed under the two repealed laws still continue, she added..

"So, we will discuss in the coming days over bringing changes to the laws so these couldn't be used against the freedom of expression or used as tools to curb the dissident views," said the adviser.

Noting that students would remain engaged with the advisers in running all ministries, she said the government would later finalize how the students could be involved here.

Rizwana Hasan said the life and livelihood of the people, the control over the market and financial sector will get priority.

"Steps would surely be taken against corruption particularly to change the system," she said replying to a question.