Cancelling 27th BCS viva: SC sets Dec 4 to hear review petitions

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today fixed December 4 to hear three separate review petitions challenging its 2010 verdict, which upheld the High Court's ruling validating the cancellation of the results from the first viva voce of the 27th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations in 2005.

A four-member bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, set the date after hearing arguments from review petitioners' lawyers Salahuddin Dolon and Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal.

The cancellation affected 1,137 candidates, of whom 138 filed three separate review petitions with the Supreme Court earlier this year challenging its 2010 verdict, lawyer Barrister Salahuddin told The Daily Star.

On July 11, 2010, the Appellate Division headed by the then Chief Justice Mohammad Fazlul Karim delivered the verdict after dismissing three petitions seeking leave to appeal against the HC verdict.

The petitions were filed by some of those who had passed the first viva voce.

During the tenure of the caretaker government, the Public Service Commission on September 1, 2007, cancelled the viva voce results. The cancellation followed charges of gross irregularities, including question leaks and corruption, of the PSC on several occasions in regards to the viva voce in which 3,567 candidates succeeded.

On July 3, 2008, the HC in a verdict declared cancellation of the viva voce results legal.