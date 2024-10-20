Cancellation of Nat’l Days: Writers’ group attacked during protest in Dhaka

A group of men swooped on a writer's group in front of Jatiya Press Club yesterday when they tried to stage a rally condemning the cancellation of March 7 and August 15 as national days.

The incident occurred around 11:30am.

Khalid Monsur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, told The Daily Star that he heard about the incident.

He said one group came to protest the cancellation of the two national days, while another obstructed them.

However, he was unaware of any assault and the identities of those involved.

Kutub Hilali, spokesperson for the Creative Writers Association, which identifies itself as pro-Liberation War writers, said around 11:00am, at least 25 members of their association began preparing for the protest.

Upon hearing this, at least 70-80 men arrived at the scene and chased them away.

"The group began attacking us just as we were unveiling the banner for the programme. They surrounded me and beat me indiscriminately," he said.

During the altercation, the attackers reportedly assaulted several protesters with sticks.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, where the attackers can be heard saying, "Get them! Catch the Awami League members; all of them are running away!"

After being beaten up, Soumitra Dev, a poet, said, "I came here today to protest the cancellation of the historic March 7 as a national day. I came here to exercise my freedom of expression, but instead, they beat me."

At that moment, a few plainclothes men were seen attempting to calm the situation.