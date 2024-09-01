Cancellation of EC registration: SC to hear plea on restoration of Jamaat's appeal Oct 21

The Supreme Court today set October 21 as the date to hear a petition filed by the Jamaat-e-Islami seeking restoration of an appeal challenging a High Court verdict that scrapped its registration with the Election Commission as a political party.

Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, fixed the date after holding a hearing on the petition.

According to the apex court chamber judge's order, a full bench of the Appellate Division will hear the petition on that day.

Earlier in the day, Jamaat's lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir submitted the petition to the SC on behalf of the party's Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar seeking necessary directives.

He told The Daily Star that the Appellate Division earlier dismissed Jamaat's appeal against the High Court verdict without holding a complete hearing.

"If Appellate Division on October 21 restores the appeal, then a complete hearing will be held before it on merit of the appeal. If this court allows the appeal after hearing on it, Jamaat-e-Islami will get back its registration with the Election Commission and will participate in the elections," Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir said.

On November 19 last year, a five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by the then Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan dismissed Jamaat's appeal for "default" as its counsels did not appear before the court on that day.

Jamaat had filed the appeal against the HC verdict that scrapped its registration with the EC on August 1, 2023.

Lawyers Mohammad Shishir Manir and Md Matiur Rahman Akanda appeared for Jamaat during the hearing today.