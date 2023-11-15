Canadian businessman on Facebook, fraudster in reality

A man, masquerading as a senior associate consultant of the High Commission of Canada to Bangladesh, has been arrested in Dhaka for engaging in a social media scam.

The accused, identified as Foysal Ahmed, adopted the alias Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf Ali on Facebook. Using this false identity, he sent friend requests to unsuspecting users, claiming to be an elected mayor of Niagara City in Canada.

Once the friend requests were accepted, he would approach individuals, offering job opportunities in Canada while posing as a businessman.

To add legitimacy to his claims, the fraudster claimed his son facilitated the relocation of people from Bangladesh to Canada through government arrangements. For this reason, it did not require any additional expense.

He built relationships with people and gradually extracted money from them under the guise of processing fees for passports and document arrangements.

Harun Or Rashid, the additional commissioner (detective branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, revealed these details following the arrest of the fraudster from the capital's Mirpur on Monday.

"We have received written complaints from two to three victims and then arrested Foysal. We suspect many people have become victims of his trap."

This correspondent met with Mozibul Haque Talukder at the DB compound yesterday, who was one of Foysal's victims.

"I received a friend request from a Facebook ID named Yousuf Ali. Then he identified himself as a senior assistant consultant of the High Commission of Canada. He also said he has a big business in Canada and is looking for a personal manager," said Mozibul.

"When I showed interest, he asked me to send around Tk 47,400 for passport processing. Once I sent the money to him, the Facebook ID just blocked me from his account and stopped all communication," he said.

Mozibul then filed a case with Ramna Police Station.