Canada’s Indo-Pacific trade representative arrives today

Canada's Indo-Pacific Trade Representative, Paul Thoppil, will arrive in Bangladesh on a three-day visit beginning today to promote Canada's commitment to the region through its Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS).

During his visit, he will meet with officials and key partners and try identifying ways to expand and diversify trade between Canada and Bangladesh and explore how the two countries can work together to foster two-way investment, according to the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka.

The bilateral trade between the two countries is about $3.5 billion and continues to grow. The Bangladeshi-Canadian community is estimated at over 100,000 and continues to make significant contributions to Canadian prosperity and to the multi-cultural fabric of Canada.

The Indo-Pacific region is home to more than half the world's population, and it accounts for 60 percent of global GDP as well as two-thirds of global economic growth.

Bangladesh, being at the epicenter of the Indo-Pacific region, has drawn attention of the global powers. It also has launched its Indo-Pacific Outlook last year.

Canada unveiled its IPS in 2022 that is structured around five interconnected objectives that provide a framework for continued engagement in the world's fastest-growing region.

Five main objectives of Canada's IPS are promoting peace, resilience and security; expanding trade, investment and supply chain resilience; investing in and connecting people; Building a sustainable and green future and Canada as an active and engaged partner to the Indo-Pacific.

"Stability in the Indo-Pacific is essential to global stability. The region is home to numerous security hotspots with potential global repercussions, and Canada must engage as a regional security partner to protect our national interests and security," according to Canada's IPS.

It says Canada's overarching priority is to be an active, engaged and reliable partner in the Indo-Pacific.

"Canada will build influence among our partners and allies in the region by increasing our diplomatic engagement, forging connections between like-minded countries and collaborating in common causes."