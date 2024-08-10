Canada welcomes Yunus-led interim govt

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada supports a peaceful way forward in the resolution of the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.

" In this regard, we welcome the inauguration of a new interim government, led by Dr Muhammad Yunus. This is the first step in restoring peace, to pave the way for free and fair elections and democratic governance," she said in a statement today.

"During this period of transition, Canada looks forward to engaging with the interim government in supporting a process that is inclusive with broad political participation by all sectors of society, including religious minorities, youth, women and other minorities."

She called for calm and urged all parties to work together to promote the principles of democratic and inclusive governance, respect for human rights, and the rule of law.

Canada also calls on the interim government to maintain full access to internet and other communication means to support the exercise of freedom of expression, and to pursue accountability and a full impartial investigation into the deaths and violence that have occurred, she said.