Canada calls for peaceful return to ‘inclusive civilian-led govt’ in Bangladesh

As a country committed to democracy, inclusive governance and the rule of law, Canada called for a quick and peaceful return to a "democratic and inclusive civilian-led government" in Bangladesh.

In a statement issued by Canada Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly yesterday said, "We urge the people of Bangladesh to unite around the principles of freedom and democracy upon which their country was founded."

"Canada strongly condemns the human rights violations, deaths, torture, arbitrary arrests and lethal force used against the people of Bangladesh in recent weeks. We reiterate our deep condolences to all those impacted," the statement said.

"During this transition, we urge all parties to respect and uphold democratic institutions and processes and the rule of law," it added.

It is vital that all those arrested in recent weeks be accorded due process in the justice system and that a full and impartial investigation be pursued to ensure accountability for crimes committed," the statement said.

"Assuring the maintenance of a full Internet access is critical to allow people to access information and connect with their loved ones in Canada and worldwide," the minister said.

"Respect for fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly, are critical for democratic governance and to build peaceful and prosperous societies," he said.

"Canada stands with the people of Bangladesh during these challenging times."