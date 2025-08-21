Calls to extend reform timeline a bid to stretch interim govt tenure

Saiful Huq tells Star

Biplobi Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Huq warned that removing secularism while retaining Islam as the state religion is a fundamental deception of the people.

Addressing the debate over religion in the constitution, he said the people aspired to an inclusive state.

"A modern democratic state must be secular by definition. If state religion stays, we can't call it democratic -- it directly contradicts the goal of inclusivity," he told The Daily Star in a recent interview.

Challenging narratives that seek to delay the election until after reforms, Saiful dismissed the long-term versus short-term reform debate as "a misrepresentation".

"If the government acts with genuine political intent, the election can be held before February. The issue is not time but political will. If that exists, reforms can be completed within months."

He said those calling for extended reform timelines are actually trying to create uncertainty. "That is an indirect attempt to extend the interim government's tenure."

Saiful stressed that reform and elections must go together. "Without an elected parliament, no constitutional reform is legitimate. We need elections to begin that process."

On regional issues, Saiful spoke of Bangladesh's relationship with India, calling it complex but critical.

"Maintaining a respectful, balanced relationship based on mutual interests and international law is essential. With deep interdependence on issues such as security and trade, both countries must cooperate beyond rhetoric."

He criticised what he called a "patron-client" relationship between India and Bangladeshi parties, especially the Awami League. This dynamic, he said, shapes government behaviour.

He also argued that Bangladesh's diplomacy is weakened by poor preparation compared to Indian counterparts.

Saiful called for "careful, tactful diplomacy" rooted in national interest, both to manage relations with India and to support inclusive, democratic politics at home.

On domestic politics, he opposed calls to ban major parties, including the Awami League.

"Proscribing the Awami League or other large parties is not practical and would be counterproductive. Political challenges must be addressed through organised, ideological and social means. Accountability for individual crimes is necessary, but banning parties with social bases can backfire."

He expressed concerns over the rise of fundamentalist forces, blaming the previous government's double standards for enabling them.

"While Awami League came to power on an anti-fundamentalist platform, it is now accused of indirectly supporting and sheltering such groups. They are operating openly in the capital. This has undermined democracy, women's rights and social equality."

He warned of growing violence against women and shrinking safe spaces, describing the trend as "Taliban-like behaviour".

However, he quickly added that Bangladesh is unlikely to become a Taliban state, as the public broadly rejects extremism.

Saiful also criticised the interim government's failure to ensure public safety. "The lives of ordinary people, especially women and marginalised groups, are increasingly insecure."

On youth politics, he said the ethical and moral foundations that once inspired young activists are eroding.

He criticised the newly formed National Citizen Party, which had initially raised hopes but is now plagued by allegations, ideological confusion and declining support. "These trends threaten to stifle future political engagement."

Turning to election preparations, Saiful said his party has begun work in its traditional constituencies as well as new areas where it has gained presence in the past five years.

"We are focusing on outreach, coordination and building organisational capacity. The final decision on seats is pending."

He noted that while Gonotontro Mancha has not yet finalised electoral strategy, discussions remain possible. "We are open to further talks. Given the challenges before the polls, some understanding may help."

Although there have been no formal talks with BNP, Saiful acknowledged that they have joined joint movements over the past two years. "BNP has said it wants to form a government with its movement allies, but we have not formally responded."

About possible coordination with BNP, he said, "The basis for understanding is there. We will see how discussions evolve."

He emphasised that parties involved in the movement against the previous regime should be represented in the next parliament.

"Whether through a front, alliance or understanding -- these are undecided. But broadly, we want to see that movement represented."