Call 999 in case of any trouble during Eid holidays in Dhaka: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has advised people to call the National Emergency Hotline "999" if they need the assistance of law enforcement during the Eid holidays in Dhaka.

"Dhaka becomes almost empty during the Eid holidays. So, please let us know through our control room number or call (National Emergency Service-999) if anyone is in trouble."

"We will take action as soon as possible," he told journalists after distributing the prizes of the Kirat, Hamad Naat and Azaan competition to the policemen at the Rajarbagh Central Mosque premises yesterday.

"We will take the same measures that we did in the previous years, taking into account all the issues of an empty Dhaka," he said.

"Do not travel at any risk to your life. Travel so that you don't have to face any kind of risk. This is what I request of all passengers."

He said the Eid holiday may be long this time. Along with various places, we are taking measures to keep in mind the safety of all recreational spots.

Regarding the involvement of shohoz.com with black ticket marketing, the IGP said, "We take action as soon as we receive any specific complaint. No one will be exempted who tries to harass passengers."