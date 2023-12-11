Cadet College Club gets new board of directors

Tariq Abul Ala has been elected president, Ashraf Hussain director of administration and services, Ashfakul Islam director of finance and accounts and Zinnat-un-Nahar (Seema) director of women and children affairs of Cadet College Club Limited recently.

The board of directors 2024 was announced in the 21st annual general meeting of Cadet College Club Limited held on December 9 on the club premises in Purbachal, said a press release.

Ashraf

The other elected board of directors are -- Tanim Khan, Khandakar Md Wahid Sadique Shuvo, Mohammad Asaduzzaman Shaon, Md Abdur Rouf, Tanvir Mahmood Misho, Md Golam Morshed Rasel, Md Yusuf Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudur Rashid Mazumder and Shah Ahmadul Kabir.