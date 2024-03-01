Cabinet expansion: Seven fresh faces set to take oath

Seven fresh faces are going to take oath as new members of the cabinet as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to expand it today.

They are Md Abdul Wadud, lawmaker from Rajshahi-5 constituency; Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, lawmaker from Naogaon-2; Chittagong-14 MP Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury; and MPs from reserved women's seats: Shamsunnahar Chanpa, Wasika Ayesha Khan, Nahid Izhar Khan, and Rokeya Sultana.

They have been invited to take oath at 7:30pm today at the Bangabhaban.

A highly responsible source in the government confirmed this information to The Daily Star.

Nazrul Islam Chowdhury told Daily Star over the phone at around 8:30 this morning, 'I have been invited to take oath at Bangabhaban this evening.'

Sources said that two technocrats may join the Cabinet among the new inductees.

Following the AL's landslide victory in the January 7 election, Hasina formed her fourth consecutive government on January 11. In the 37-member cabinet, there are 26 ministers and 11 state ministers.