Cabinet expansion: President administers oath to seven new state ministers

Seven fresh faces were sworn in as state ministers this evening in the cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath at the Bangabhaban at 7:30pm.

The state ministers are: Md Abdul Wadud, lawmaker from Rajshahi-5 constituency; Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, lawmaker from Naogaon-2; Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, Chattogram-14 MP; and lawmakers from reserved women's seats: Shamsun Nahar, Begum Wasika Ayesha Khan, Begum Nahid Izhar Khan, and Begum Rokeya Sultana.

Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker got the portfolio as state minister for the Ministry of Planning, Md Abdul Wadud for the Ministry of Rural Development and Co-operatives division, Nazrul Islam Chowdhury for the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Waseqa Ayesha Khan for the Ministry of Finance, Rokeya Sultana for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Shamsunnahar for the Ministry of Education, and Nahid Izhar Khan for the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain announced the names of the seven state ministers.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard.

Following the AL's landslide victory in the January 7 election, Hasina formed her fourth consecutive government on January 11.

In the 37-member cabinet, there are 26 ministers and 11 state ministers.

With the latest inclusion of the seven state ministers, the number of state ministers is 18 and the size of the cabinet now stands at 44.

There is no deputy minister in the 44-member cabinet.