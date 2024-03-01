Cabinet expansion: Ctg-14 MP Nazrul Islam gets invitation to take oath

Freedom fighter Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, a three-time lawmaker from Chattogram-14 constituency, has been invited to take oath as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to expand her cabinet today.

He is a businessman by profession and was born in 1952, according to the Awami League party sources.

When contacted around 8:00am, Nazrul Islam, over phone, told The Daily Star "I have been invited to take oath at Bangabhaban this evening."

He also said, "The country is moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

The number of new cabinet members is likely to be seven to nine. One or two technocrat members of the newcomers may join in the cabinet.

Several from MPs of reserved women seats may be inducted into the cabinet. On Wednesday, 50 lawmakers of the reserved women seats took oath.

Sources close to the prime minister have indicated that some names including Rokeya Sultana, Shamsunnahar Chapa, Wasika Ayesha are in the discussion.

This correspondent reached out to Rokeya Sultana for her comment, but failed to get any.