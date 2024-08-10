Cabinet Division unveils portfolios of advisers
In less than 24 hours after the formation of the Prof Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, its sworn-in advisers received their portfolios.
The Cabinet Division published a gazette notification in this regard yesterday morning, announcing the ministry or ministries assigned to each adviser.
The portfolios of the advisers to the interim government are as follows:
Prof Muhammad Yunus
Cabinet Division, defence ministry, armed forces division, education ministry, road transport and bridges ministry, food ministry, housing and public works ministry, land ministry, textiles and jute ministry, agriculture ministry, science and technology ministry, railways ministry, public administration ministry, power, energy and mineral resources ministry, shipping ministry, water resources ministry, women and children affairs ministry, disaster management and relief ministry, information and broadcasting ministry, expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry, commerce ministry, labour and employment ministry, cultural affairs ministry, civil aviation and tourism ministry, liberation war affairs ministry, Chittagong hill tracts affairs ministry, and primary and mass education ministry
Salehuddin Ahmed
Finance ministry and planning ministry
Asif Nazrul
Law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry
Adilur Rahman Khan
Industries ministry
AF Hassan Ariff
LGRD and co-operatives ministry
Touhid Hossain
Foreign affairs ministry
Syeda Rizwana Hasan
Environment, forest and climate change ministry
Sharmeen Murshid
Social welfare ministry
Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain
Home ministry
AFM Khalid Hossain
Religious affairs ministry
Farida Akhter
Fisheries and livestock ministry
Nurjahan Begum
Health ministry
Nahid Islam
Posts, telecommunications and information technology ministry
Asif Mahmud
Youth and sports ministry
