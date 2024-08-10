Cabinet Division unveils portfolios of advisers

In less than 24 hours after the formation of the Prof Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, its sworn-in advisers received their portfolios.

The Cabinet Division published a gazette notification in this regard yesterday morning, announcing the ministry or ministries assigned to each adviser.

The portfolios of the advisers to the interim government are as follows:

Prof Muhammad Yunus

Cabinet Division, defence ministry, armed forces division, education ministry, road transport and bridges ministry, food ministry, housing and public works ministry, land ministry, textiles and jute ministry, agriculture ministry, science and technology ministry, railways ministry, public administration ministry, power, energy and mineral resources ministry, shipping ministry, water resources ministry, women and children affairs ministry, disaster management and relief ministry, information and broadcasting ministry, expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry, commerce ministry, labour and employment ministry, cultural affairs ministry, civil aviation and tourism ministry, liberation war affairs ministry, Chittagong hill tracts affairs ministry, and primary and mass education ministry

Salehuddin Ahmed

Finance ministry and planning ministry

Asif Nazrul

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry

Adilur Rahman Khan

Industries ministry

AF Hassan Ariff

LGRD and co-operatives ministry

Touhid Hossain

Foreign affairs ministry

Syeda Rizwana Hasan

Environment, forest and climate change ministry

Sharmeen Murshid

Social welfare ministry

Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain

Home ministry

AFM Khalid Hossain

Religious affairs ministry

Farida Akhter

Fisheries and livestock ministry

Nurjahan Begum

Health ministry

Nahid Islam

Posts, telecommunications and information technology ministry

Asif Mahmud

Youth and sports ministry