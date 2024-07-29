Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 29, 2024 04:15 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 09:00 PM

Cabinet declares countrywide mourning tomorrow

Photo: Amaran Hossain

The government today decided to observe tomorrow (Tuesday) as a mourning day across the country for the people who were killed during the recent violence centring the movement for quota reform in government jobs.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain informed journalists of the development at a press conference after the cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) this afternoon.

People were urged to wear black badges tomorrow to mourn the deaths.

All places of worship including mosques, temples, and churches were also asked to hold special prayers for the deceased.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the meeting placed a report saying that a total of 150 people were killed in the recent conflict and violence centring the quota reform movement.

Read more

At least 147 dead in violence centring quota protests: home minister

Earlier he said that 147 people were killed during the violence.

Related topic:
quota protestquota protest death toll
push notification