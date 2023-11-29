CAAB to revoke licence of 2 Biman first officers

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAAB) will revoke the licence of Biman's First Officer Sadia Ahmed and Al Mehdi Islam for forging documents.

In February last year, Biman recruited a batch of contractual pilots to fly its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

A year later, only five of the batch of 14 pilots, have taken to the air. Meanwhile, Biman had spent a huge amount for their inflated salaries and training.

Biman's operation manual mandates that to fly the Boeing 777, all first officers must have at least 300 flying hours in the preceding two years under their belt. But none of the recruits met that criterion.

CAAB called it a "safety concern" in official correspondence and even the PMO intervened and asked the national flag carrier to investigate.

According to a Biman document dated February 13, out of the 14 recruited, only four captains and a first officer passed the tests.

First Officer Sadia had submitted a forged educational certificate, claiming she was a student of the science group during her higher secondary school exams.

Data retrieved from the Dhaka Board of Education, however, shows she was a student of humanities, passing in second division from Shaheed Anwar Girls' College in Bangla, English, civics, psychology, and home economics.

The CAAB rulebook mandates that all commercial pilots must have an educational qualification of HSC (Science) or equivalent with mandatory physics and mathematics.

Sadia is the wife of Captain Sazid Ahmed who was removed from the post of chief of training following several allegations of irregularities including harassing female cockpit crew, sources at Biman said.

Biman insiders said Sadia got appointed in Biman for her husband.

Meanwhile, Al Mehdi Islam, who was selected as the first officer, submitted a fake Airline Transport Pilot License certificate. He submitted the certificate by forging the signature of the assistant director, Flight Safety Department, CAAB.

Currently both Sadia and Al Mehdi are absconding.

Sadia reportedly left the country for Canada in April without appearing before a probe body of Biman.

After The Daily Star published a report on anomalies in pilot recruitment in March, Biman suspended Sadia from the national flag carrier.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said an enquiry committee was formed when complaints were made against Sadia and Al Mehedi. The investigation found their fraudulence and strict action will be taken against them, he said.