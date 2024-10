File photo: Bangladesh's Chief Adviser of the interim Government Muhammad Yunus speaks during a joint press conference with Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, in Dhaka on October 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus underwent a minor medical procedure to remove a skin lesion in the Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka, yesterday.

He has resumed his duties this morning, the chief adviser's press wing said today.

The chief adviser will meet leaders of several political parties tomorrow as part of the ongoing dialogue with them.