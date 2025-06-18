CA tells SSF to rise above political ideologies

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus today asked Special Security Force (SSF) to work with professionalism staying above political ideologies.

"...in providing security to state-declared VIPs, the issues of characteristic strength, improved discipline, honesty, responsibility and human values must be seriously considered along with professional skills, and you should work with professionalism above all political ideologies," he told SSF personnel at a function in Dhaka.

The event was arranged at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) on the occasion of the SSF's 39th founding anniversary as SSF Director General Maj Gen Mahbubus Samad Chowdhury spoke, among others.

Home Adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, chiefs of the three services, CA's principal secretary, principal coordinator on SDG affairs, CA's press secretary, inspector general of police and senior government officials were present.

Yunus said for the sake of security, the SSF has to impose various restrictions which often cause public inconvenience.

He instructed the SSF personnel to reduce public sufferings as much as possible.

Mentioning that in the past, all flight operations at Shahjalal International Airport used to be closed for about one hour for VIP flights, which created many complications, the chief adviser said he lifted this restriction.

"I hope this will ease the suffering to the general passengers. I think that the SSF will successfully perform all the responsibilities reposed in them, not being isolated from people, but by interconnecting public relations and security," he said.