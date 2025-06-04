CA seeks increased support for Rohingyas

UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis at a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna in the capital yesterday. Photo: Chief Adviser GOB/ Facebook

United Nations Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka yesterday.

The UN Resident Coordinator commended the robust cooperation with the Interim Government, and both leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions on advancing development in Bangladesh.

They explored the extensive support the UN could provide to bolster the government's ambitious reform initiatives.

Gwyn Lewis also highlighted the critical measures undertaken to ensure a seamless transition for Bangladesh's graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category.

In the meeting, the Resident Coordinator and the Chief Adviser addressed the pressing issues surrounding the Rohingya crisis and the ongoing financing challenges.

They expressed grave concern over the significant reductions in funding, which are already severely impacting education and other essential programmes within the camps.

Prof Yunus underscored the urgent need for sustained solidarity and increased support from the international community to mitigate funding cuts and reinforce Bangladesh's efforts to aid the vulnerable Rohingya population.

Gwyn Lewis reaffirmed her unwavering solidarity with Bangladesh's reform and transition process, emphasising the UN's commitment to supporting the nation's path towards sustainable development and prosperity.