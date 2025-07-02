CA orders introduction of e-learning at 100 CHT schools

Many talented children will come out of there, he says

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today directed authorities concerned to introduce e-learning at least 100 schools in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) within this year by resolving all crises immediately.

He gave the directives at a meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

The meeting was attended by Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma, Liberation War Affairs and Disaster Affairs Adviser Faruk-e-Azam, Food and Land Adviser Ali Imam Majumder, Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser M Siraz Uddin Miah and officials concerned.

The officials said there are three types of challenges in introducing virtual learning in schools in the CHT.

There is a shortage of electricity in remote areas, no internet connection and a lack of skilled teachers in the area to conduct such activities, they said.

To this end, the chief adviser suggested using solar panels to solve the power shortage and using mobile networks and Starlink services to deal with the crisis.

To address the shortage of skilled teachers, he also suggested preparing a list of schools and appointing teachers on a contract basis in those schools for a specific period.

Prof Yunus said: "To ensure quality of education in the weak areas of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, a list of 100 schools should be made first, where arrangements for internet-based schools should be started."

"What is lacking in each school - internet connection, equipment, etc. - should be listed, and work should be started as soon as possible. Classes should start within this year," he added.

The chief adviser said the skilled teachers, who teach in big educational institutions in the city, will teach mathematics, science and English to the children of the CHT online.

"Then the children there will no longer be left behind. If they get good teachers and educational opportunities, many talented children will come out of there," he said.

In the meeting, the CHT affairs adviser informed the chief adviser about improving the living standard and livelihood of people and protecting the environment in the CHT.

The chief adviser directed to take a plan in this regard in coordination with the concerned ministries.