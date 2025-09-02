Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Tue Sep 2, 2025 11:48 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 03:44 PM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

CA to meet leaders of seven political parties, one organisation at 5pm

Tue Sep 2, 2025 11:48 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 03:44 PM
Star Online Report
Tue Sep 2, 2025 11:48 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 03:44 PM
Photo: Collected

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to hold a meeting with the representatives of seven political parties and one organisation today.

The meeting will be held at the state guest house Jamuna at 5:00pm, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

The representatives are from AB Party, Nagorik Oikya, Ganosamhati Andolon, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Jatiya Gono Front, and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh.

