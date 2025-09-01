CA to meet leaders of seven more parties tomorrow

The meeting is scheduled for 5pm at Jamuna

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will hold talks with seven more political parties tomorrow, his press wing confirmed today.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:00pm at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

The fresh round of dialogue follows yesterday's meetings with BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP).

The development came against the backdrop of heightened tensions after Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur was injured in baton charges by army and police during clashes with Jatiya Party activists on Friday night.

Most of the political parties, including the interim government, condemned and protested the incident.

In response, Yunus on Saturday decided to launch a judicial probe into the attack, while reaffirming his commitment to holding the 13th national election in the first half of February next year.

"There is no alternative to election. If anyone thinks of any other alternative, that would be disastrous for the nation," he was quoted as saying during yesterday's meetings.

BNP told the chief adviser the polls must be held within the announced timeframe, leaving no scope for delay.

Jamaat and NCP, however, urged prioritisation of the July Charter over the election and demanded a ban on Jatiya Party activities, accusing it of aiding the Awami League in legitimising disputed polls.