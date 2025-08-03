CA may unveil polls month on Aug 5 or 8

July Declaration set to be rolled out on Aug 5

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is likely to announce the month for the next general election in a televised address to the nation on August 5 or August 8.

Multiple government sources said the exact date and time are yet to be finalised, but the address will coincide with either of two key dates: August 5, the anniversary of the student-led mass uprising that led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, or August 8, which marks the formation of the interim government led by Yunus.

Meanwhile, the government yesterday announced it will unveil the "July Declaration" on August 5.

According to insiders, Yunus prefers not to place too much emphasis on the date of the formation of the interim government.

"So, there's a high chance the address will be on August 5," said a government source.

Another official said the chief adviser, after announcing the month of the polls, will urge the Election Commission to announce the national election schedule.

At a meeting on July 26, Prof Yunus assured political parties that the election date would be announced soon.

Coming out of the meeting, Mostofa Jamal Haider, leader of the 12-Party Alliance and chairman of Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), said, "The chief adviser categorically said he would announce a specific timeline and date of the election within the next four to five days."

On July 9, Yunus instructed the authorities concerned to complete election preparations by December. During a meeting with law enforcement officials that day, he also reiterated that the polls may be held in February or April.

Earlier, on June 13, during a meeting in London with BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman, the chief adviser said the election could take place before Ramadan 2026, which begins in the third week of February.

JULY DECLARATION

Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said the government will formally present the "July Declaration" to the nation on August 5 in the presence of all stakeholders of the 2024 mass uprising.

The announcement will be made at 5:00pm, it said, adding that more details regarding the announcement will be provided shortly.

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam also confirmed the development on his verified Facebook page, writing: "The July Declaration is now a reality... I thank everyone for keeping this issue alive in the public consciousness and helping pave the way for its implementation."

The student protests, which began on July 1 last year against the quota system in government jobs, quickly escalated into an uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

According to a report of the UN fact-finding mission in February, up to 1,400 protest-related deaths occurred between July 15 and August 5.

The government is drafting the "July Declaration" in consultation with political parties after it took on this responsibility last December amid protests by Students Against Discrimination (SAD).

Samanta Shermeen, senior joint convener of the National Citizen Party, said yesterday they would not announce a separate July Declaration since the government is preparing to release it.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam yesterday welcomed the move.

"We have learned from the government side that the July Declaration will be announced on August 5… We welcome this initiative," he said at a press conference at the party office in Banglamotor.

On December 29 last year, SAD and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee announced plans to proclaim the July Uprising Declaration at the Central Shaheed Minar on December 31, sparking debate over its timing and impact.

Later that day, the chief adviser's press secretary clarified it was a private initiative, not endorsed by the government. However, the following night, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said the government would pursue a proclamation based on national consensus.

In response, the two platforms called off their declaration and held a "March for Unity" instead, where student leaders gave the government a January 15 deadline.

As the movement reignited with demands to ban the Awami League and announce the declaration, the advisory council decided on May 10 to release it within 30 working days. In mid-July, the draft was sent to pro-uprising parties for feedback before finalisation.