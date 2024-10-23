CA may join COP29 in Azerbaijan in Nov

The non-resident ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bangladesh, Elchin Huseynli, met with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed a range of issues, including the upcoming COP-29 summit in Baku, energy cooperation, trade, and a proposed air services agreement between the two nations.

Prof Yunus is expected to attend the COP-29 summit in November in Azerbaijan's capital, where over 32,000 participants will gather to focus on climate finance and other critical global issues.

Ambassador Huseynli highlighted Azerbaijan's interest in deepening trade ties, stating that Baku is actively seeking "new opportunities" to expand business relations.