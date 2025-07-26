Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jul 26, 2025 07:32 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 08:18 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

CA likely to announce election date within 4-5 days: Mostafa Jamal

Sat Jul 26, 2025 07:32 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 08:18 PM
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jul 26, 2025 07:32 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 08:18 PM
Photo: UNB

Chairman of the Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) Mostafa Jamal Haider today said Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is expected to announce a specific date for the upcoming national election within the next four to five days.

"I'm pleased to share that the chief adviser has categorically said he will announce an exact date for the election within four to five days," he told reporters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He made the remarks after a meeting between Prof Yunus and leaders of 12 political parties at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

Mostafa Jamal Haider described the anticipated announcement as "a message of great joy for the nation".

He said holding a national election is the only practical way to resolve the current political turmoil in the country.

"Many problems will be addressed through the election. It will help bring an end to the ongoing unrest," he added.

He also said the chief adviser made it clear during the meeting that elections are the only way forward to restore order.

"He assured us that a specific election date will be announced within the next four to five days."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যখনই নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতি নিয়ে অগ্রসর হচ্ছি, তখনই নানা ষড়যন্ত্র সামনে আসছে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

‘যখনই নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতি নিয়ে আমরা অগ্রসর হচ্ছি, তখনই নানা ষড়যন্ত্র সামনে আসছে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘৪-৫ দিনের মধ্যে নির্বাচনের তারিখ ঘোষণা করবেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে