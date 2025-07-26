CA likely to announce election date within 4-5 days: Mostafa Jamal

Chairman of the Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) Mostafa Jamal Haider today said Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is expected to announce a specific date for the upcoming national election within the next four to five days.

"I'm pleased to share that the chief adviser has categorically said he will announce an exact date for the election within four to five days," he told reporters.

He made the remarks after a meeting between Prof Yunus and leaders of 12 political parties at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

Mostafa Jamal Haider described the anticipated announcement as "a message of great joy for the nation".

He said holding a national election is the only practical way to resolve the current political turmoil in the country.

"Many problems will be addressed through the election. It will help bring an end to the ongoing unrest," he added.

He also said the chief adviser made it clear during the meeting that elections are the only way forward to restore order.

"He assured us that a specific election date will be announced within the next four to five days."