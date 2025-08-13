CA leaves Malaysia for home, ending three-day state visit

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus left Malaysia for home this evening, wrapping up his three-day state visit to the country.

"Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus left Kuala Lumpur for home at 7:30pm local time," Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

During his tour, Prof Yunus held bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim yesterday.

He received an honorary doctorate degree from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the national university of Malaysia, today. The Bangladesh Chief Adviser then delivered a commemorative lecture to the university's students.

Sir Jeffrey Cheah, founder and chairman of Sunway Group, called on Prof Yunus at his hotel in Kuala Lumpur today.

Syed Mokhtar Al Bukhary, a Malaysian business tycoon and owner of the country's national car company Proton, as well as utility and infrastructure company MMC Corporation Berhad, also met him.

Besides, the chief adviser attended several other meetings during his three-day tour.