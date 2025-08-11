Bangladesh
CA off to Kuala Lumpur on 3-day official tour

Photo: CA Press Wing

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus left Dhaka today for Kuala Lumpur on a three-day state visit.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the chief adviser and his entourage departed Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka about 2:00pm, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

Briefing reporters on the CA's Malaysia tour, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam yesterday said migration and investment issues will be given priority during his visit.

A business conference will be held on August 12, while on August 13, the chief adviser will be conferred an honorary doctorate degree by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), he said.

On the first day of the visit, Yunus will be welcomed with a guard of honour, where Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will receive him.

Yunus will hold a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on August 12 at the Malaysian Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya.

After the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the two countries.

During the tour, five MoUs and three notes of exchange are expected to be signed.

It is also expected that Yunus would join a view-exchange meeting with Bangladeshi expatriates.

A high-level delegation is accompanying the chief adviser during his tour.

The delegation includes Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Asif Nazrul, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Special Envoy to the Chief Adviser for International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi and BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun.

The chief adviser is expected to return home on August 13.

