Star Online Report
Mon Jul 21, 2025 03:27 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 10:10 PM

CA expresses grief over jet crash at Milestone College in Uttara

Mon Jul 21, 2025 03:27 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 10:10 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed profound shock and sorrow over the casualties caused by crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft at the campus of Milestone College in Dhaka's Diabari area today.

"I am deeply saddened by the casualties caused by the heartbreaking accident involving a Bangladesh Air Force jet at the Milestone School and College campus," he said in a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing this afternoon.

Air Force jet crashes into Milestone College

"The loss suffered by the Air Force personnel, students, parents, teachers, staff, and others connected to Milestone School and College is irreparable. This is a moment of deep national grief," the statement read.

The chief adviser wished a swift recovery for the injured and instructed all relevant authorities, including the concerned hospitals, to handle the situation with the utmost seriousness.

He further stated that the government will take necessary steps to investigate the cause of the crash and will ensure all forms of assistance to those affected.

Fighter Jet Crashes in Milestone College UttaraAir Force F7 jet crashes in UttaraPlane crash
