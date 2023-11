Miscreants hacked a butcher shop employee to death in Adam Ali Market of Dhaka's Dakkhinkhan area early yesterday, said police.

The deceased is Khairul Islam, 27, of Badda.

OC Siddiqur Rahaman of Dakkhinkhan Police Station said there were injury marks on the body.

The body was sent for an autopsy. The OC also said no one was detained in this connection. They have collected CCTV footage to identify the killers.