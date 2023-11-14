Butcher shop employee hacked to death in Dhaka

Miscreants hacked a butcher shop employee to death in Adam Ali Market of Dhaka's Dakkhinkhan area early yesterday, said police.

The deceased was identified as Khairul Islam, 27, of the capital's Badda area.

Siddiqur Rahaman, officer-in-charge of Dakkhinkhan Police Station, said there were several injury marks on his body.

Excessive bleeding might led to his death, he added.

The body was sent to the Surawardhy Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The OC also said no one has so far been detained in this connection. He said they have collected CCTV footage of the area to identify the killers.