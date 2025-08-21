Businessman dies at Ctg shipbreaking yard

Conflicting statements have emerged regarding the cause of death

A businessman died at a shipbreaking yard in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila today.

The deceased, identified as Alauddin, 44, was a resident of the Sonachhari area in Sitakunda and a trader of old industrial cables.

Tipu Sultan, inspector of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) in Sitakunda, confirmed the death and said, "We have received reports of a businessman's death at a shipbreaking yard, but the exact cause is yet to be determined."

Conflicting statements have emerged regarding the cause of his death, with shipyard authorities and labour rights activists offering differing accounts.

Jasim Uddin, an official of the Chittagong Shipyard Limited, claimed that Alauddin had visited the yard to purchase materials from a decommissioned ship.

"He suddenly fell ill during the visit. We took him to a private hospital in Chattogram city, where doctors declared him dead around 12:00pm," Jasim said.

Chittagong Shipyard Limited is owned by Gazi Mokarrom Ali.

However, Fazlul Kabir Mintu, a leader of the Shipbreaking Workers' Trade Union, told The Daily Star that they had heard the businessman fell from a ship during inspection.

"He was not wearing any safety gear at the time. We demand a proper investigation into the incident," he added.