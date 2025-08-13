Businesses for deferment of LDC graduation by 6yrs

Without adequate preparation, industries may struggle to maintain their global foothold, exporters and economists warn

Bangladesh's leading business figures have urged the government to seek a six-year deferral of the country's graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status, warning that the economy is unprepared for the loss of vital trade preferences.

Citing a confluence of domestic and international pressures, including a nearly 40 percent currency devaluation, high interest rates, and a fraught investment climate, they are petitioning for the transition to be pushed back from its scheduled date of November 2026 to 2032.

The primary concern is the impending loss of preferential market access, particularly the duty-free, quota-free access to the European Union. Business leaders estimate this could slash annual exports by up to 14 percent, equivalent to $7 billion, crippling key sectors like ready-made garments and footwear, which together constitute almost 90 percent of the nation's exports.

The Daily Star yesterday launched a series of roundtables on private sector challenges tied to the LDC graduation, aiming to make a roadmap for the future of the economy.

During the first of these roundtables, the business leaders suggested engaging in intensive negotiations with the United Nations and the two other graduating countries, Nepal and Laos, to secure the deferment. Two economists also spoke at the online discussion titled "LDC Graduation: How to Energise the Private Sector Objective".

Syed Nasim Manzur, president of Leathergoods And Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB), said while entry to the LDC club is voluntary, graduation is not.

"That's the first point. Second, even if we set aside arguments about whether the data is correct or manipulated, the three criteria -- once met -- do not necessarily mean readiness," he said.

From the private sector's perspective, particularly in footwear and leather goods worth $1.8 billion in exports, Bangladesh risks "severe social and economic disruptions" without deliberate mitigation measures, he said.

"As business people, we look at balance sheets, profit and loss, and competitiveness. We do not believe it is in Bangladesh's best interest to put ego before economic realities. No other country has as much to lose as Bangladesh."

"Graduation shouldn't be a leap of faith, but a controlled landing," he added.

Asif Ibrahim, vice chairman of Newage Group of Industries, said Bangladesh is "certainly not ready" for the transition.

"There are many points that can be attributed to our non-readiness… We stand to lose duty-free, quota-free market access under the GSP EBA scheme," he said.

Md Fazlul Hoque, managing director of Plummy Fashions Ltd, said Bangladesh "certainly needs some sort of extension" and it is "very much possible" if Dhaka pursues it.

"Our biggest competitors, like Vietnam and India, have already secured FTAs. India just signed one with the UK, the third-biggest market for Bangladesh, and Vietnam has FTAs with the EU and Canada. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is only negotiating with Bhutan, with no real initiative for our biggest markets post-graduation," he added.

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, said in a video message that LDC graduation is "very directly related to the future of Bangladesh" and marks a "tremendous achievement" built over many years.

Pointing out that Bangladesh will have to compete with much more advanced economies, he asked, "Is Bangladesh prepared, is the economy prepared, is the private sector prepared?"

These questions, he added, are "unfortunately not being addressed".

Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said graduation is both a testament to the country's progress and a wake-up call for urgent action.

"Graduation means that Bangladesh has attained some modicum of capacity," he said in an online interview on August 10 as part of the roundtable, pointing to the UN's criteria -- GNI per capita, the Human Asset Index, and the Economic Vulnerability Index -- all of which Bangladesh has met. "Mortality rates have fallen, literacy has risen, and disaster management has improved. We have overcome some major impediments to development."

The opportunities, he noted, include a stronger global image, improved creditworthiness, and greater investor confidence. "If a foreign direct investor comes, they will think this country has graduated from the LDC group; it must have internal capacity, otherwise it could not have done it."

Yet, the challenges are equally daunting. Foremost among them, the loss of international support measures such as preferential market access and TRIPS-related waivers for pharmaceuticals.

"Seventy percent of our exports enjoy duty-free access," Rahman warned. "After graduation, these will face tariffs in many markets, putting enormous pressure on competitiveness."

The pharmaceutical sector faces an acute blow. Currently, Bangladesh can produce patented medicines without licensing fees, but after 2026, "the price of something like insulin could go up seven or eight times", Rahman said.

Beyond trade, compliance costs in labour standards, environmental protection, and intellectual property rights will rise sharply. This, Rahman argued, will require a two-pronged approach: the private sector boosting productivity and meeting compliance requirements, and the government ensuring a more efficient business environment.

"Interest rates, port turnaround time, customs clearance -- these directly affect competitiveness. If our institutions work better, if the cost of doing business comes down, our exporters can survive without special preferences," he said.

MA Razzaque, chairman of Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), called the shift "perhaps the most challenging development transition we have experienced as a nation".

Despite a 30-40 percent currency depreciation, real competitiveness has not improved as the country is known for weak infrastructure and high cost of doing business, he said. "Any extension after LDC graduation is a big bonus, and any country should try its best to obtain it."

He warned that Vietnam has already secured duty-free EU access through an FTA, while Bangladesh "did not take proper notice". The priority, he said, is to drive reforms that enhance export competitiveness.

Prof Selim Raihan of Dhaka University's economics department said the issue was initially approached "with a celebratory tone" without grasping the realities. "Five or six years ago… there were hopes that many things would be done, but not much happened," he said.

Prof Raihan, also the executive director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem), raised many questions: Are we confident that over the next five or six years, we will make a difference? What makes us confident? Are we looking at fundamental issues?

"Are the political players, such as the political parties and bureaucrats, aligned with the kind of discussions and challenges we have raised so far?"

Noting that Bangladesh is the only LDC to have used the TRIPS waiver extensively in pharmaceuticals, he suggested, "We must involve the right stakeholders in these discussions to get their support and innovate given the challenging global context."

Abdul Muktadir, managing director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals, cited bureaucratic delays in registering new drugs -- with more than 1,000 applications pending -- as proof of a lack of preparation. "Can you imagine we had to wait more than two years for a simple Drug Control Committee meeting in the ministry to get new drugs registered in the country, so that people could benefit from lower pricing?"

"There is no denying the fact that we need more time. We must pursue this strongly," he added.

He also warned about the magnitude of difference in prices, saying a tablet costing $7 can end up being sold at $1,000.

Nafis-Ud-Doula, a director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), called for immediate UN talks to seek an eight-year deferment. He noted the economy of Nepal, which is also graduating, is different from Bangladesh because it is not too dependent on export.

Anwar Hossain, CEO of Standard Group, stressed building institutional market access capacity. "If we compare our marketing capabilities, we are far behind India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and other competitors. We need to start immediately on building institutional market access capacity."

"Whether graduation happens automatically or we get an extension -- even if it is, if we do not start today, we will remain in the same place even after six years," he added.