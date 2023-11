A bus was set on fire in Dhaka's Gulistan area this afternoon, on the second-day of the countrywide blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Unidentified arsonists torched the bus of Bikalpa Paribahan around 2:00pm.

Two fire engines doused the blaze, said Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

No casualties were reported, he said.