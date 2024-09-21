Bus services halted in Khagrachhari; transport strike in Rangamati

Following yesterday's violence in Khagrachhari and Rangamati, operations of road and waterway transport remain suspended in the two hill districts today.

This also comes in the wake of a 72-hour blockade imposed by hill student organisations.

Four people were killed and at least 72 others injured as violence flared up in Rangamati town and Khagrachhari's Dighinala and Sadar upazilas yesterday.

Following the incident, inter-district bus services between Chattogram-Khagrachhari and Chattogram-Rangamati were suspended last night over security concerns.

Leaders of the transport owners' association and workers' federation said they halted operations on the route after vehicles were attacked and vandalised during the unrest. Transport services will remain suspended until further notice, the said.

Tensions remain high in both Khagrachhari and Rangamati as joint patrols by the army, police, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) continue to maintain law and order. Local sources said that markets, shops, and other businesses in the region remain closed today.

Rokon Uddin, convener of the Khagrachhari Road Transport Owners' Group, confirmed that bus services were suspended due to the lack of safety.

"Our workers and drivers are feeling unsafe due to the violent incidents in various areas. For security reasons and in light of the ongoing blockade, we've decided to halt transport operations," he told The Daily Star this morning.

In Rangamati, Banrupa market area witnessed violent clashes yesterday, resulting in vandalism and arson. As a result, all road transport and operation of launches and boats have been suspended.

Mohiuddin Selim, president of the Rangamati Bus Owners' Association and Launch Owners' Association, confirmed the indefinite strike.

"Over 30 vehicles were vandalised, and several were set on fire in yesterday's violence. For safety and in protest against the attacks, we've suspended all transport operations indefinitely," Selim said.

In addition to buses, local transport such as CNG-run auto-rickshaws have also stayed off the streets in Rangamati town.

Ahsan Habib Palash, deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Chattogram Range, said that joint force patrols have been intensified to prevent further violence. He reassured the public that the situation is currently under control.