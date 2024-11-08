Bury all divisions for national interests

Jamaat ameer urges political parties

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman yesterday urged the political parties to work together for the sake of the country, burying all divisions.

He was speaking at an event marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day, organised by the Dhaka Metropolitan Unit of Jamaat, at Al Falah auditorium in the capital's Moghbazar.

He called upon everyone to work together to build a discrimination-free society and a new Bangladesh.

"If we still think of divisions among us, there will be conspiracy, and a bigger danger will come," he said.

He told Jamaat activists, "There is no compromise on the question of independence and sovereignty of the country. You have to live like a tiger, not like a cat."

"We never engage in anti-social activities like corruption, rape, and extortion. But the Awami League always targeted us and banned the party twice. The only reason behind this is our transparency," said Shafiqur.

The cancer of corruption must be uprooted, he said, adding, "That is why political parties and leaders have to fix their political character."