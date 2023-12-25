Burning people to death won’t be tolerated: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said no one would be allowed to gain advantage by burning people and thwarting election in Bangladesh.

The premier made this remark while exchanging greetings with the Christian community at the Gono Bhaban to mark Christmas Day.

Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana was also present.

Hasina condemned the perpetrators of arson violence and their commanders saying that burning people alive is a great sin and not accepted in any religion.

"It is also unfortunate for us that we see some people in our country kill people through arson violence to achieve political goals. I don't know what type of politics it is. If anyone has ideology and political programmes, they can go to the people and raise these before them," she said.

Noting that a mother and a baby in her lap were burnt to death in a recent train fire, the PM said, "What are they gaining by harming and burning people to death to achieve their political goals? That is my question. We want such violence to be stopped."

About Palestine, the premier said it is very unfortunate that the place has now come under a bloody attack. Attacks are being carried out even on hospitals. No one, even children and women, are spared from the attacks, she added.

At the event, Christmas carols and patriotic songs were performed by the members of the Christian community.

Archbishop of Dhaka Archdiocese Bejoy Nicephorus D'Cruze and President of Bangladesh Christian Association Nirmal Rozario jointly handed over the Christmas greeting card to the prime minister.

The prime minister also cut a Christmas Day cake in the event.