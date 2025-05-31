Burmese python rescued near CU, released into forest

Non-venomous snake found outside a house in Jamtal Dolai Para, the second incident this month

A 10-foot-long Burmese python weighing around 18 kilograms was rescued from outside a residence in Jamtal Dolai Para, near the University of Chittagong (CU) this afternoon.

Members of the Society for Snake and Snakebite Awareness, a student-led initiative at the university, responded to a call from residents who spotted the snake near their home. The group safely captured the python around 1:30pm and released it into the forest near the Faculty of Biological Sciences.

According to the organisation, residents of the house became alarmed upon spotting the python near their premises and immediately alerted the team.

"We rushed to the scene to ensure the residents' safety and successfully captured the non-venomous python," the group said in a statement.

Md Imran, a member of the rescue team, told The Daily Star, "Every year, many people are affected by snakebites. To reduce the risk and raise awareness, we—students of the university—formed this team. Whenever we are informed of such incidents, we respond quickly, rescue the snake, and release it into a safe habitat."

This is the second python rescue reported near the campus this month.

On May 23, another Burmese python, about 12 feet long, was found near a house close to Shova Colony, adjacent to the university's central playground.

That snake was also released into the nearby forest.