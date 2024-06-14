Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Lalmonirhat
Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 04:08 AM

Bangladesh

Burimari Land Port: Trade to remain shut for 7 days

Photo: Star

The export and import activities through Burimari Land Port in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat will remain suspended for seven days from tomorrow on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

Mehedi Hasan, assistant director of the Bangladesh Land Port Authorities at Burimari Land Port, said the movement of passport-holding travellers through the check-post will continue as usual.

He added that trade activities through the Burimari Land Port will resume on June 22.

