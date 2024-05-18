Buri Teesta to get a new life

To rejuvenate the Buri Teesta river in Kurigram and save the riverside people from bearing the brunt of extensive floods during monsoon, the Barendra Multipurpose Development Authorities have begun excavation work in the river.

The 76-kilometre-long river was once part of the main Teesta river channel but gradually became a tributary, as Teesta changed its course over time, according to the Bangladesh Water Development Board.

The river has long been on its deathbed due to rampant encroachment and siltation, causing inundation of croplands on both its banks during the monsoon, thereby damaging Aman paddy cultivation.

Now, BMDA will dredge a 9-km stretch of the river between Nazimkhan union under Rajarhat upazila and Thetrai union under Ulipur upazila. The excavation will be completed in 15 phases at a cost of Tk 3,73,88,700, said BMDA officials.

In each phase, 590 metres of the river will be dug to a depth of 12 feet at a cost of Tk 24.92 lakh over a period of three months.

"The excavation work began with an allocation from the Ministry of Agriculture. We are monitoring that the excavation is completed on schedule. The first phase started in Nazimkhan union in March and will end in May. The second phase will begin after the monsoon," said Mostafizur Rahman, executive engineer of BMDA in Kurigram.

The Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation earlier started dredging a 20-km stretch of Buri Teesta river from Itakuri area of Rajarhat upazila to Thetrai Union in 2021 and finished two kilometres before local grabbers lodged cases to put an end to the initiative in 2022, according to locals.

Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Kurigram, said, "The government has allocated funds for dredging the river. After completion, farmers will be able to produce Aman paddy on 2,500 hectares of land on the river bank."