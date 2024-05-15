Bureaucrats vexed over repeat contracts

Admin in for major reshuffle as 22 secys set to retire this year

There will be a major reshuffle at the top of civil administration as 22 secretaries, including 10 on contractual appointments, are likely to retire by December.

As there are speculations that some of the top bureaucrats will get reappointments, those who aspire to be in key positions of the executive branch fear that they will be deprived of the rank they deserve.

The secretaries of home ministry's public security division, ministry of commerce, the ministry of defence, and the financial institutions division are scheduled to go on leave this month in preparation for their retirement.

The first three are already on contract, and sources in the administration say that two of them may get new contracts because the policymakers are satisfied with their performance.

Besides, the secretaries themselves are lobbying for reappointments, several bureaucrats said, adding that it is the prime minister who will make the final call.

Public Security Division Senior Secretary Mustafizur Rahman's contract with the government ends on May 25.

On May 23 Last year, a day before his tenure ended, Mustafizur was promoted as senior secretary. On May 25, he received a one-year contract to be on the job. Several other secretaries were blessed with similar opportunities at the end of their tenure.

"Even if Mustafizur does not get an extension again, there are chances that he will be appointed to another key position," said a senior officer, requesting anonymity.

Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh's contract expires on May 18. He has already been a secretary for over five years.

Usually, a senior minister runs the commerce ministry. But after the January 7 election, a state minister was given the charge of commerce ministry.

"As an experienced officer, Tapan may get a renewed contract," said an additional secretary of the ministry.

Defence ministry's Senior Secretary Golam Hasibul Alam's one-year contract will end on May 30 while financial institutions division's Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah is going to retire on May 19.

WHO ARE NEXT THIS YEAR

At least 18 other secretaries from different ministries will reach the end of their regular and contractual tenures this year. Among them are the principal secretary to the prime minister and the cabinet secretary, two of the most significant bureaucrats.

PM's Principal Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah's contractual appointment will expire on July 4, while Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain will complete his contractual tenure on October 13.

According to public administration ministry officials, Tofazzel, who led the administration during the last parliamentary polls, may get reappointed this time too. At present, he is one of the most influential officers in bureaucracy, they said.

Besides, the last principal secretary got extension multiple times and Tofazzel's case may not be an exception. If the principal secretary is reappointed, there is a strong chance that the cabinet secretary may also get an extension, they added.

If Mahbub Hossain is not reappointed as the cabinet secretary, incumbent Senior Secretary to Public Administration Mohammed Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury might fill in Mahbub's position, said the sources.

Barring the contractual officers, Mesbah is the senior most secretary among the civil servants who are on regular tenure. He will retire on December 30.

Shipping Ministry Senior Secretary Mostafa Kamal, Election Commission (EC) Secretary Jahangir Alam and Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Senior Secretary Mashiur Rahman are also in the discussions for the key positions in the administration.

After the 2018 national elections, the then EC secretary Helaluddin Ahmed was made LGD Secretary.

Religion Affairs Secretary A Hamid Zamadder, land Secretary Khalilur Rahman, Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahmed, IMED Secretary Abul Kashem Md Mohiuddin are among the officials.

DISAPPOINTMENTS

Several senior officers said that contractual appointments of a section of top officials is something to be avoided in the administration.

They said at least four to five officers, who are eligible to get promoted in the regular job, will be deprived in the final stage of their career because of the contractual appointments.

"The number of contractual appointments has increased in recent years. But now they are becoming contractual secretaries multiple times. This practice would weaken the administration in the long run," said an additional secretary who is eligible to get promoted to secretary.

Another official said, "Contractual appointments can be given to some technical posts. Our appeal to the government is not to give contractual appointments to the regular administrative positions."

Badiur Rahman, a former secretary, told The Daily Star that the top bureaucrats should regulate the issues like contractual recruitment.

"Unfortunately, what we are seeing now is the top officers are availing the opportunity of contractual appointments. It would be difficult to break this cycle if senior officials don't stop seeking such opportunities," he added.

Contacted, Public Administration Minister Forhad Hossain told The Daily Star that the government gives contractual appointments to those whom it deems important to perform duties for the state.

"It's not possible to say in advance who will get a contractual appointment. The government tries to run the administration with a blend of senior and junior officials to ensure that the people get the best service," he said.