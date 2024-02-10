Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bullets from Myanmar land on Hoaikong border

Photo: Mokammel Shuvo

People woke up to the sound of gunshots and mortar shells in Hoaikong border of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar this morning.

The firing continued intermittently till 11:15am.

Bullets fired from Myanmar landed inside the houses along the border.

Sirajul Mostafa, a member of ward no 2 of Hoaikong Union Parishad (UP), told The Daily Star, "Three of us were walking through Konarpara after Fajr prayers. At that time, I heard the sound of hundreds rounds of firing from the other side of the border."

"A bullet landed right next to us," he said. "We handed over the bullet to BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh)." 

"Bullets have also landed in several houses in Uttarpara. However, no casualties have been reported so far," Mostafa added.

