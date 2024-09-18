Bullets from Myanmar halt activities at Teknaf land port

Activities at Teknaf land port of Cox's Bazar came to a halt this noon as bullets from conflict-torn Myanmar were falling on the land port.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Adnan Chowdhury confirmed the matter, saying all activities at the port were suspended following the firing.

Jasim Uddin, manager of the land port, said three bullets from Myanmar border fell on Teknaf land port around 1:30pm.

He said the first bullet struck the land port office, shattering its glass, the second hit a truck loaded with goods, and the third hit a coconut tree, causing widespread panic.

He said everyone later moved to safer positions.

Locals said bullets from an island of Myanmar have been hitting the bordering areas in Bangladesh as two groups have been clashing there.