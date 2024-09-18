Bangladesh
UNB, Cox's bazar
Wed Sep 18, 2024 05:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 05:08 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Bullets from Myanmar halt activities at Teknaf land port

UNB, Cox's bazar
Wed Sep 18, 2024 05:05 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 05:08 PM
Photo: Collected

Activities at Teknaf land port of Cox's Bazar came to a halt this noon as bullets from conflict-torn Myanmar were falling on the land port.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Adnan Chowdhury confirmed the matter, saying all activities at the port were suspended following the firing.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Jasim Uddin, manager of the land port, said three bullets from Myanmar border fell on Teknaf land port around 1:30pm.

He said the first bullet struck the land port office, shattering its glass, the second hit a truck loaded with goods, and the third hit a coconut tree, causing widespread panic.

He said everyone later moved to safer positions.

Locals said bullets from an island of Myanmar have been hitting the bordering areas in Bangladesh as two groups have been clashing there.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
Professor Ali Riaz
|বাংলাদেশ

সংবিধান সংস্কার কমিশনের প্রধান অধ্যাপক আলী রীয়াজ

মন্ত্রিপরিষদ বিভাগ থেকে দেওয়া প্রজ্ঞাপনে এই তথ্য জানানো হয়েছে।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কাজে না ফেরা পুলিশ সদস্যদের আর যোগদান করতে দেওয়া হবে না: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification